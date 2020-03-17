A CNN employee in the New York bureau has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a set of emails sent to company staffers Tuesday, TheWrap has learned.

An initial email to CNN staffers said, “We want to inform you that we have, unfortunately, been made aware of our first confirmed case of COVID-19 amongst our CNN employee family. The good news first — the employee is in very good health as of today.”

The memo, obtained by TheWrap, noted the employee’s workspace location is within CNN’s bureau in New York’s Hudson Yards, which includes the areas occupied by CNN Business employees. It also noted, “They have not been in the office since Thursday, March 12.”

“We have informed all of the employees who have had any extended, close contact with this person to immediately self-quarantine for 14 days. All of our Hudson Yards office spaces have been deep cleaned since March 12,” the memo said.

A second email was sent broadly to employees of WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, identifying this as “a second individual working at 30 Hudson Yards” who has tested positive.

Some employees at CNN began working from home as early as last week as concern over the spread of the virus grew. An internal email from network president Jeff Zucker obtained by TheWrap confirmed that the company was calling for all employees able to telecommute to start doing so Monday.

A spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis of a CNN staffer to TheWrap.

The confirmation of a case among CNN employees comes the same day as the New York Times confirmed the first case in its New York bureau, too.