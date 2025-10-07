CNN Sets WaPo Fashion Critic Rachel Tashjian as Senior Style Reporter

The Washington Post has lost a fashion critic in Rachel Tashjian as she instead joins CNN as Senior Style Reporter, the network announced on Tuesday.

She will report to Fiona Sinclair Scott, Global Editor of CNN Style, under Choire Sicha’s features editorial team. Her hiring comes as the news media company prepares a “non-news digital product” that focuses on features and lifestyle content.

“I am absolutely stoked that I finally get to work with Rachel,” Sicha said in a statement. “She is a brilliant reporter who is also perfectly hilarious, insightful, curious and empathetic, whether she’s writing about thrifting or about Dior.”

Tashjian will “provide multi-platform reporting and analysis of everyday appearance and high fashion alike, documenting the cultural shifts that influence the way we look,” per CNN. She will be based out of New York.

Prior to WaPo and CNN, the style expert was fashion news director at Harper’s Bazaar and was even GQ’s first fashion critic. Tashjian also founded her Opulent Tips newsletter.

This is just the latest in a long line of editorial exits from the Post this year after owner Jeff Bezos revamped the opinions section. With that said, executive editor Matt Murray insists the billionaire is not meddling in the newsroom.