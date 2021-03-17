CNN.com Tops All Digital News Competitors for February

February’s stats for digital news outlets are in and sites associated with cable news saw major milestones, with CNN winning overall. In fact, CNN was one of the few brands to see growth year over year.

According to Comscore data, CNN.com had 146 million multiplatform unique visitors in February, 1.913 billion multiplatform total views and 3.749 billion multiplatform total minutes spent, for a clear win across the board. That domestic success came on the heels of a global win in January, when CNN notched 230 million multiplatform unique visitors and the U.K.’s BBC came in second place with 205 million.

Fox News Digital — which encompasses both FoxNews.com and the Fox Business Network property — brought in 89.181 million total unique multiplatform visitors, outpacing the New York Times’ 85.301 million and the Washington Post’s 82.492 million. Fox News Digital was also in second place in total views and total minutes spent.

CNN and MSNBC Urge Trump: Tell Your Supporters to Get Vaccine

According to SocialBakers data, Fox News was the most engaged news brand on social media for the 78th month among what’s known as the news competitive set. All told, Fox News’ accounts got over 73 million total interactions. The brand was the most interacted-with Facebook and Instagram account among the set, too, with over 51 million Facebook and 20 million Instagram interactions.

In mobile unique visitors, CNN notched another win: CNN garnered 130 million mobile unique visitors in February. By comparison, the second-place finisher, NBC News, got 83 million.

And though the election is over (despite former President Donald Trump’s continued solo mission of relitigating it during his retirement), platforms’ political sections were still a big draw in February. CNN Politics commanded 66 million multiplatform uniques in February, followed by TheHill.com, which earned 41 million. Politico came next with 39 million, Fox News Politics followed with 21 million and NBC News Politics got 17 million.

As mentioned, CNN was one of the few properties to see year-over-year growth for the month. Another was FoxBusiness.com, which increased multiplatform unique visitors by 31% for a total of 27 million, and increased multiplatform views 52% for a total of 138 million. Multiplatform total minutes were up 45% for the property, totaling 241 million.