“CNN This Morning” had a chuckle Wednesday while discussing whether Donald Trump violated his court-mandated gag order on social media – immediately after the latest hearing about his gag order.

The segment kicked off with a clip from Jimmy Kimmel’s show, in which the late-night host mocked Trump for violating the “gag order during a hearing about whether he violated the gag order.”

On Tuesday, during said hearing, Trump posted on Truth Social, “HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF. THIS IS A KANGAROO COURT, AND THE JUDGE SHOULD RECUSE HIMSELF!”

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt asked Michael Moore, former U.S. attorney, and CNN legal analyst, whether this violates the gag order that Trump is currently subjected to.

“He probably did,” Moore replied. “I mean, there’s been a lot of technical violations of the gag order.”

Moore added “The sum of the substance I think is still questionable and maybe they stretched a little but on trying to get the 10 violations,” however, Trump “just has a habit of not being able to keep his mouth shut.”

“They’re dressing down his lawyers for that. I mean is his lawyer actually responsible?” Hunt questioned further.

Moore noted that “if you’ve never been peeled off by a judge, you probably haven’t been in court very much. You sort of expect once in a while to catch a little bit and so that’s what he did.”

“But he was in a little bit of an impossible task, and that is to defend some of the indefensible comments that had been made,” Moore said of Trump’s social media rampages.

Moore acknowledged that the defense team could have raised certain concerns such as the “ambiguity of the order, sort of the vagueness of some of its overbreadth of some of some of the terms of the order,” adding that those points may have made better arguments in the courtroom.