Donald Trump appears to be struggling pretty hard with the gag order placed on him for his criminal hush money trial, so on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” correspondent Jordan Klepper offered a suggestion: Trump should pay out more hush money — to himself.

On the second day of said trial this week though, the court had to hold a separate hearing to determine if Trump did indeed violate his gag order when he angrily ranted about the judge and jurors on social media again. During that hearing, the judge outright told Trump’s lawyer that “You’re losing all credibility with the court.”

Naturally, just a few minutes after that hearing ended, Trump complained yet again on social media, calling it “a kangaroo court.”

“Wow!” Klepper marveled. “This guy isn’t capable of keeping his mouth shut for two minutes. Has Trump ever considered paying himself hush money? I mean, think about it.”

Elsewhere in the segment, the “Daily Show” correspondent made fun of Fox News host Jesse Watters, who’s been regularly ranting on air about how being forced to sit in a courtroom all day instead of being out golfing is bad for Trump’s health, especially at 77 years old.

“I thought Trump was supposed to be the young, vigorous candidate in the race,” Klepper said. “Now, when he needs sympathy, suddenly he’s a poor, elderly man, crippled by the weight of his own body, pulverizing his bones into dust against the chair.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.