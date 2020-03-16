CNN and Univision’s Sanders vs. Biden Debate Scores 10.8 Million TV Viewers

Sunday’s debate also drew 3.9 million streams on digital platforms

| March 16, 2020 @ 12:09 PM
Bernie Sanders

CNN

CNN and Univision drew 10.8 million total average viewers for Sunday night’s Democratic debate between Sen. Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden, handing CNN its most-watched debate of the election cycle, according to Nielsen Fast National data.

Among adults in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, the number of viewers was 3.4 million. Those numbers were broken down across CNN, CNN en Español and Univision like this: On CNN, 9.9 million total viewers watched, with 3.0 million in the 25-54 demo. On CNN en Español, there were 800,000 total average viewers with 30,000 of them in the demo. On Univision, 848,000 total average viewers tuned in. Of those, 344,000 were between 25-54.

The debate was CNN Digital’s second-largest Democratic debate day in history and its biggest of the current cycle: There were 3.9 million total-day livestreams — 2.5 million of which took place during the debate — on CNN-owned platforms like CNN.com, Edition.CNN.com, CNNgo OTT apps and mobile apps, as well as the DNC’s digital platforms and Univision’s digital platforms.

Also Read: 4 Key Moments From the Sanders-Biden Democratic Debate

The debate took place at 8 p.m. ET from CNN’s bureau in Washington, D.C. Originally, it was slated to take place in Arizona, which is one of the states that will have a primary this Tuesday, but was moved into a studio out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus. The debate had no in-studio audience and took place only in front of CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash and Univision’s Ilia Calderon. Calderon was named a moderator after Univision’s Jorge Ramos stepped down when it was discovered he had been in “proximity” with “someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus,” the DNC said.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Stephen Maturen / Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Elizabeth Warren is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue