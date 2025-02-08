Pentagon Adds CNN, WaPo to Outlets Kicked Out to Make Way for Pro-Trump Media

The Washington Post and CNN have spent the last few months making very public, very ostentatious displays of fealty to Donald Trump, but nevertheless they’ve been added to the ranks of unfriendly media that are being kicked out of the Pentagon to make way for mostly right wing, pro-Trump outlets.

CNN and Oliver Darcy reported that on Friday, the Pentagon informed WaPo, CNN, The Hill and The War Zone that they will lose office space at the facility this year as part of the so-called “media rotation program” announced by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth a week ago.

Other outlets already on the list include NBC News, the Hill, the New York Times, National Public Radio and Politico.

Replacing them are staunchly pro-Trump outlets One America News Network, The New York Post, the Washington Examiner, Breitbart News and Daily Caller, along with the ostensibly ‘free speech’-oriented conservative outlet Free Press, as well as Huffington Post, which is perceived as a more progressive outlet.

Fox News, where Secretary Hegseth worked for years, has for some reason not been added to the “rotation” and will keep its office space.

None of the affected outlets will lose their press credentials, but they will all lose the convenience that comes with having on-site work spaces where everything from computers to cameras can be accessed for fast coverage. Critics have noted that all of them have been frequent targets of Donald Trump’s ire.

The changes will take effect later in February, though the specific date has not been announced.