Pentagon Removes NBC News, NYT, Other Media From Offices in New Rotation Program

The Pentagon will begin a new annual rotation program for media that requires several outlets, including NBC News, the New York Times and National Public Radio, to vacate their physical offices to allow for others – like Breitbart News, the New York Post and One America News Network – to get their turn.

The Friday announcement from the Department of Defense, now led by former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, will also remove Politico from its established in-house workspace.

The outgoing news orgs learned about the directive in a wide memo without individual notification or additional explanation, and takes effect in two weeks. The move comes a week after Hegseth was confirmed in the Senate by a narrow margin.

“For over a half-century, the Pentagon Press Corps has benefited from working out of individual office spaces that provide coveted and open access to some of the Department’s top military and civilian leaders,” reads the memo, from Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot.

NBC News said it was disappointed by the decision “to deny us access to a broadcasting booth at the Pentagon that we’ve used for many decades. Despite the significant obstacles this presents to our ability to gather and report news in the national public interest, we will continue to report with the same integrity and rigor NBC News always has.”

The new outlets rotating in are One America News Network, the New York Post, Breitbart News Network and HuffPost as new organizations that will rotate in and out from the space.

“This move to expel The Times and other independent, fact-based news outlets from the Pentagon’s press spaces is a concerning development,” the NYT wrote in a Saturday statement. “The Department of Defense has the largest discretionary budget in the government, millions of Americans in uniform under its direction and control of a vast arsenal funded by taxpayers. The Times is committed to covering the Pentagon fully and fairly. Steps designed to impede access are clearly not in the public interest.”