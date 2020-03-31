CNN’s Chris Cuomo Announces He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

He will continue to host his primetime show from home

| March 31, 2020 @ 8:48 AM Last Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 9:18 AM
Chris Cuomo

CNN

Primetime CNN anchor Chris Cuomo announced on Twitter Tuesday he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for corona virus,” he wrote in a statement that was posted via screenshot.

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath,” he explained. “I just hope I didn’t give it tot he kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

Also Read: CNN Staffer at NY Bureau Has Coronavirus, 1st Confirmed Case for Network

His announcement came one day after he bantered with his brother, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, about broadcasting his 9 p.m. ET show from what was clearly his basement. He even made reference in the Monday night segment to cooking dinner for his family over the weekend.

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter wrote in an article published to the network’s website that Cuomo feels “well” and will continue to broadcast “Cuomo Prime Time” from home. Cuomo is the third confirmed coronavirus case among CNN employees at the company’s New York offices, which he last visited Friday.

See Cuomo’s announcement below:

