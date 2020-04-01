CNN’s Don Lemon Cries Over Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

CNN primetime anchor Don Lemon cried on-air Tuesday night while discussing colleague Chris Cuomo’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Lemon, whose 10 p.m. ET “CNN Tonight” airs right after Cuomo’s 9 p.m. show, usually handles their handoff at the top of the hour with a little banter, found it hard to keep things lighthearted during a conversation with CNN senior global affairs analyst Bianna Golodryga about the effect of the pandemic on renters and homeowners.

He apologetically mentioned he was “distracted” while Golodryga told him what he’s doing — being on-air during this time — “is tough.”

“I also feel for Chris and I know it’s tough for you and we’re all fighting and rooting for him tonight,” she said of the anchor, who is still doing his show every night while quarantined in his basement, away from his wife, kids and dogs.

“Sorry. I said I wasn’t going to do this. Jesus. He’s probably sitting at home laughing at me,” said Lemon, becoming more emotional. “When I walk into work every day — Chris and I are really good friends; we live near each other — so when I walk into work every day, I have to walk by where Chris is. So I usually go to his office and I say, you know, what’s doin’. Sometimes I bring the dogs and we just say hello. Anyway, he’s just not here and we have this great relationship…”

Golodryga told Lemon she and Cuomo have known each other since they worked together years ago at ABC News. When she got pregnant, she said, he congratulated her and told her it meant she was “healthy.”

“Speaking of healthy, I don’t know anybody else who is healthier than Chris,” she assured Lemon, who was wiping his eyes.

