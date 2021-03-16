CNN’s John Berman on Monday tore into into Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, particularly the primetime host’s comments about vaccines. Berman branded him a “television character.”

On “New Day,” Berman railed against “a mountain of misinformation and possible malevolence” standing in the way of Americans getting their vaccination, then played a clip from Carlson’s highly-rated Fox News show.

“It turns out there are things we don’t know about the effects of this vaccine,” Carlson said.

Also Read: How Harris Faulkner Aims to Demystify COVID Vaccines for Communities of Color in Fox News Special

“He went on and on and on,” Berman cut back in. “So why would this television character spend so much time on his show throwing shade at vaccines, feeding the fears of half of Republican men who say they do not plan to take it? This television character likes to say he’s just asking questions, so here are some questions: Does this character think it’s important to slow the spread of the virus? Just asking. Does this character care if the country reaches herd immunity to return to life and work safely? Hey, it’s a question. Does Tucker Carlson really want his viewers to live?”

Berman added, referencing Carlson’s distaste for so-called “cancel culture,” “You can’t get any more cancelled than dead.”

On Carlson’s show Monday, he said, “Don’t dismiss those questions from anti-vaxxers. Don’t kick people off social media for asking them. Answer the questions, especially now. The administration would like you to take this vaccine. Joe Biden told you last week if you don’t you can’t celebrate the Fourth of July.

He went on, “ But it turns out there are things we don’t know about the effects of this vaccine, and all vaccines, by the way. It’s always a tradeoff. But in this specific case, Germany, France, Italy and Spain — these are not third-world countries — have just suspended the distribution of AstraZeneca’s vaccine.”

In America, the available vaccines are Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna.