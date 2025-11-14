Coach John Beam, Star of Netflix’s ‘Last Chance U,’ Shot at Laney College

Coach John Beam, who starred on Season 5 of Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” was reportedly shot at Laney College in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday.

According to ABC News, there’s currently a manhunt underway for the suspected shooter, who reportedly “shot and wounded” Beam near the community college’s football field Thursday afternoon. Beam is said to be in “critical condition” while receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

In response to the shooting, the Laney College campus was put on lockdown. However, ABC7 reports the lockdown was lifted just after 1:15 p.m. — but the campus did close down for the rest of the day. Laney College is set to reopen Friday.

In a press conference on Thursday, Oakland Police Department’s Assistant Chief James Beere said authorities were “asking the public’s help in locating a potential suspect in the case.”

He added: “It’s a male, unknown race wearing all dark clothing and a black hoodie that fled the scene.”

Peralta Community College District also confirmed “a senior member of our athletic staff was shot on campus in the Laney Field House” around 12 p.m. PT. The statement to press continued: “The individual was immediately transported to a local hospital, and we are keeping them-and their loved ones-in our hearts during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing their name at this moment.”

Beam, a football legend in California’s Bay Area, has served as both Laney College’s athletic director and head football coach. He’s best known for the latter position, given that was his title when “Last Chance U” followed Beam’s influence on the community for its fifth and final season, which premiered on the streamer in July 2020.