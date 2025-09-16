Coachella 2026 Sets Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G as Headliners

The Strokes, The XX, Young Thug, Anyma, David Byrne and Iggy Pop are also among the performers

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G
Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G have been locked down to headline the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the event’s organizers announced Monday. Passes for the event will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 19 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific.

The 2-weekend event is set for Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12 and again on Friday April 17 through Sunday, April 19. The lineup will be the same both weekends. YouTube returns as the event’s official streaming partner.

Sabrina Carpenter will headline Fridays, Justin Bieber leads Saturday and Karol G closes on Sunday. Star DJ Anyma will also be debuting the world premiere of an event called “Anyma presents Æden” during the festival.

Some of Friday’s biggest performers are Teddy Swims, Ethel Cain, Central Cee, Sexyy Red, Dijon, The XX, Foster the People, Disclosure and Nine Inch Noize. On Saturdays The Strokes, Given, Addison Rae, Labrinth, Sombr, Swan Lee, 54 Ultra, Royal Otis and David Byrne are among the performers. And on Sundays, Iggy Pop, Young Thug, Laufey, Major Lazer, and FKA Twigs will perform, among others.

See the full lineup below:

