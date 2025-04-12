Queen Guitarist Brian May Surprises Coachella Months After Suffering Stroke | Video

Queen guitarist Brian May surprised fans at Coachella over the weekend, seven months after suffering a minor stroke that left his left arm paralyzed.

May joined Benson Boone onstage for a version of the Queen hit “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He appeared to perform the song without a problem, indicating he’s recovered well.

On the same day May shared a photo of himself and Boone on Instagram and captioned it, “Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone – a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I’m proud and happy to say we are now officially pals 💥💥💥💥 Bri.”

In January May’s wife Anita Dobson told The Sun her husband was “stable” following the medical event. “The start of the year has been up and down. We both had the flu but we took the kids to Lapland. 15 of them,” she said. “Brian is stable now. Brian has never been happier since we moved.”

Dobson added that the pair were “taking each day as it comes” and that they learned a valuable lesson. “You don’t have to necessarily be old, It could be anyone,” she added. “You think you are fit, you see these people who run marathons and then at a young age they are gone.”

Booned opened up Coachella Friday night. He sang many of his popular hits and announced his second album “American Heart” will be released in June.