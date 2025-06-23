‘Cobra Kai’ Star Alicia Hannah-Kim Files Police Report Against Martin Kove for Biting Her at Fan Convention

“Cobra Kai” star Alicia Hannah-Kim accused 78-year-old franchise star Martin Kove of biting her Sunday at a fan convention, according to a police report obtained and reviewed by TheWrap.

The actress did not file charges for the alleged assault, which created a visible bite mark and bruising on her arm, but police asked the actor to leave the Washington State Summer Con after being called in to address the incident.

According to the report, Hannah-Kim approached Kove in a VIP area to say hi, and when she tapped him on the shoulder he “suddenly grabbed her arm and bit her upper arm so hard it nearly drew blood, and she yelled out in pain.” After Hannah-Kim cried out, Kove allegedly started kissing the bitten area.

The actress left to find her convention handler and husband Sebastian Roche who went and confronted Kove. “The Karate Kid” alum reportedly “exploded on them saying something to the effect of how dare they confront him, and he did not do anything wrong.” After being approached by the police, he admitted to biting Hannah-Kim and that he thought he was being funny and “they play fight all the time on the set of ‘Cobra Kai.’”

Hannah-Kim reportedly pulled the officer aside and let them know she did not wish to file charges against Kove but “wished to have a report filed in case this continues.” Kove was sent home afterward and would not return to the event “due to his behavior.”

Kove played John Kreese in “The Karate Kid” franchise and later reprised his role in “Cobra Kai” as Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) mentor. Hannah-Kim joined the Netflix series in Season 5 as Kim Da-Eun – a South Korean sensei who works closely with Kreese in the final two seasons of the series. “Cobra Kai” aired its final episodes in February.

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.