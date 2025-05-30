How Is ‘Cobra Kai’ Connected To ‘Karate Kid: Legends’?

With the release of “Karate Kid: Legends,” fans of the Netflix series “Cobra Kai” wondered how – or even if – the show would connect to the new film.

“Cobra Kai” – which followed original “Karate Kid” villain Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) attempts to rehabilitate both his life and old dojo – wrapped its six-season run at the beginning of 2025. Much of the run revolved around Johnny and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) growing from rivals to close friends.

“Karate Kid: Legends” brought back Macchio’s Daniel and Jackie Chan’s Mr. Han to train kung fu prodigy Li (Ben Wang) to fight in a major tournament in New York. “Cobra Kai” took place largely in The Valley of Southern California which had many fans worried that there would be no connection between the new film and the show they loved.

Fear not. There is a fun connection between the two and here’s how it goes.

How does “Karate Kid: Legends” connect to “Cobra Kai?”

It seems like the film is going to play out without a single reference to the beloved Netflix series but a post-credit scene saves the day. Mr. Han has a pizza from Victor’s delivered from New York all the way to Miyagi’s dojo in Los Angeles. Daniel answers the door and reads a message from Han saying that if he ever needs help in the future to give a call.

Then he hands the pizza off to Johnny Lawrence who is hanging out at the dojo as well. Johnny takes it grudgingly saying that New York Pizza doesn’t hold a candle to the legendary pizza of Encino. He then starts to riff on the idea they could open a West Coast chains of pizzerias called Miyagi-Dough which Daniel brushes off despite the many karate-based catch phrases Johnny also throws out as the film cuts to credits.

How does this build off the “Cobra Kai” ending?

The “Karate Kid: Legends” post-credit scene cements the ending of “Cobra Kai.” The series ended with Johnny and Daniel not only considering the other their best friend but also finding the balance in working together.

Instead of working in the same dojo, Johnny ran Cobra Kai and coached their offensive “Strike First” approach to karate while Daniel handled the Miyagi-do dojo where he taught his sensei’s defensive style of combat. The two shared students so all their kids learned both methods and when best to implement them.