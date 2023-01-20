‘Cobra Kai’ Renewed by Netflix for Sixth and Final Season (Video)

“Cobra Kai” will be coming back to Netflix screens with its sixth and final season, the creators of the show shared Friday in a message to its fandom.

For five seasons, “Cobrai Kai” has extended the universe of one of Hollywood’s most iconic fictional professional fighting tales. The American martial arts comedy-drama series serves as a sequel to the original “The Karate Kid” and takes place 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Netflix and the creators of series, Josh Healed, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossber penned a farewell message to fans while also announcing “Cobra Kai’s” last season. In the announcement trailer, viewers get to see the timeline of “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai” through the years.

The writers thanked fans and shared how the show has impacted them through the years.

“Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid Universe has been our humble honor. Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Advildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members,” said the writers in their open farewell letter to fans.

“Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Sox will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai,’ the writers continued.

“This fandom is BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more ‘Karate Kid’ stories with you down the line. Because we all know, ‘Cobra Kai’ Never Dies’

With new fights, adventures and friendships to be made, the show introduced fans to a fresh ensemble of characters including, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Miguel Diaz (Solo Maridueña), Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and more.

The fifth season of “Cobra Kai” is currently streaming on Netflix.