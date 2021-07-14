‘Cocaine Cowboys’ Docuseries From Billy Corben Set at Netflix

“30 for 30: The U” director Billy Corben has set a new installment in his “Cocaine Cowboys” documentary saga, this one a docuseries at Netflix, the streaming service said Wednesday.

“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” will tell the story of South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history. The show will debut on Netflix on Aug. 4, 15 years after Corben’s original “Cocaine Cowboys” film debuted in 2006. Corben released the first sequel to the film, “Cocaine Cowboys 2,” in 2008 and a second, “Cocaine Cowboys: Reloaded,” in 2014.

Here’s Netflix’s description for the “Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” docuseries: “Alleged to be the chief U.S. distributors for two of Colombia’s biggest cartels, Cuban exiles Augusto ‘Willy’ Falcon and Salvador ‘Sal’ Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s. The high school friends built a reputed $2 billion empire that made Willy and Sal, aka ‘Los Muchachos,’ two of Miami’s biggest celebrities. While law enforcement plotted their takedown, the world champion powerboat racers managed to skillfully outrun and outmaneuver prosecution for decades before the chase finally came to an end. Featuring colorful interviews with those closest to them, their defense team, and the Feds tasked with taking them down, the series paints a vivid portrait of the last of Miami’s ‘cocaine cowboys.'”

Apart from his “Cocaine Cowboys” titles, Corben is likely best known for directing the popular “The U” installment of ESPN Film’s “30 for 30” series, which focused on the University of Miami football team.

His TV series adaptation of “Cocaine Cowboys” will consist of six episodes, each of which will be 45 minutes long. Corben is directing the series and executive producing alongside Alfred Spellman, Adam Bardach, David Cypkin and Marie Therese Guirgis.

“Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami” will premiere Aug. 4 on Netflix.