Sundance Winner ‘CODA’ Set for August Release on Apple TV+

“CODA,” the critical darling about a child of deaf adults that swept the top prizes at Sundance and was acquired in a record deal out of the festival, will debut on Apple TV+ and in theaters on Friday, Aug. 13.

Sian Heder (“Tallulah,” “Little America”) directed “CODA,” which played at this year’s Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition and won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. The film also picked up the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast and the Directing Award for Heder, an unprecedented feat at Sundance.

The hype was so huge that Apple then acquired “CODA” for a whopping $25 million in a bidding war — the most ever spent out of Sundance by a huge margin (the previous record holder was in 2020 for “Palm Springs,” which was bought for $17.5 million).

“CODA” stars Emilia Jones as the sole hearing member of a deaf family — or a CODA, the child of deaf adults — whose life revolves around being their interpreter and helping their struggling fishing business. But when she’s inspired to try out for her high school’s choir club, she turns out to be a natural talent and is encouraged by her enthusiastic but tough choir teacher (Eugenio Derbez) and her duet partner (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo).

The film also stars Oscar winner Marlee Matlin (“Children of a Lesser God”), Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth and Kevin Chapman. Matlin will be presenting at the 93rd Academy Awards this Sunday.

“CODA” is produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérome Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

Apple scored its first Oscar nominations this year on behalf of the animated “Wolfwalkers” and the Tom Hanks war film “Greyhound.” “CODA” joins its other recent releases including the Justin Timberlake drama “Palmer,” the Russo Brothers’ film with Tom Holland, “Cherry” and the Billie Eilish documentary “The World’s A Little Blurry.”

