Cohen Media Group Acquires Domestic Rights to Toronto Film ‘Driving Madeleine’

Cohen Media Group has acquired U.S. domestic distribution rights to Toronto film “Driving Madeleine,” according to a report in Variety.

The French language film was directed by Christian Carion (“Joyeux Noel”) and is playing in the Official Selection at the Toronto Film Festival.

“Driving Madeleine” stars Dany Boon (“Bienvenue chez les ch’tis”) who plays Charles, a taxi driver in Paris who is struggling under mounting stress. His debts are coming due, his driver’s license is in danger of being suspended because of numerous fines, and his marriage is falling apart. He has no way of knowing his life is about to be transformed when he picks up Madeleine, a 92-year-old woman who is soon to move into a care facility. She asks Charles to make certain stops during what may be her last ride through the city. Charles grumbles but is slowly charmed by Madeleine’s warmth and fascinated by her tales as she slowly reveals the dramatic and shocking story of her life.

Actor and singer Line Renaud stars as Madeline in the film. She has previously starred opposite Boon in many films, including “Bienvenue chez les ch’tis.”

“‘Driving Madeleine’ is another brilliant film from one of world cinema’s most engaging filmmakers,” Cohen Media Group’s Robert Aaronson said in a statement to Variety. “We are thrilled to be working with Christian Carion again. Fans will be touched by this universal story of pain, struggle and resilience.”

The deal was brokered by Aaronson and Pathé Films’ Marie-Laure Montironi, executive VP of international sales.

Pathé will release “Driving Madeleine” in France on Sept. 21. No U.S. release date has been set yet.