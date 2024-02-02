Colbert Says Biden’s Poll Lead Is Thanks to ‘Standing Still While His Opponent Repeatedly Quotes Hitler’ | Video

Stephen Colbert was delighted on Thursday by recent polling showing President Joe Biden with a strong lead over Donald Trump. And he had an explanation for how Biden managed to leap ahead after months of polls showing Biden tied with or even trailing Trump.

“Political analysts think it may be his strategy of standing still while his opponent repeatedly quotes Hitler,” the CBS host said during his monologue.

Colbert also noted how Biden’s good polling is due in large part to women, leading him to dub POTUS “Ladies Love Cool Joe,” which is of course a reference to rap legend LL Cool J. You can watch the video at the top of the page right now.

“They say history repeats itself. Well, you can say that again, because we’re nine months out from the presidential election and like we’re watching a rerun of 2020,” Colbert said at the top of the monologue. “The Chiefs playing the 49ers in the Super Bowl. Unless something crazy happens, it’s Trump v. Biden. And Trump’s been leading a lot of polls but today in a new Quinnipiac poll Biden has leaped out to lead Trump 50-44.”

“Thank God, some good news in an otherwise depressing reality. This is just like finding some punch in a turd bowl,” Colbert continued. “I don’t know just how Joe did it. But political analysts think it may be his strategy of standing still, while his opponent repeatedly quotes Hitler.”

“Okay, now no surprise, the credit really goes to women voters. Biden leads among women by a margin of 58 to 36%,” Colbert continued. “That’s right. The ladies love cool Joe.”

At this Colbert pulled out a pair of aviator shades and slipped into his Biden impression, saying “They love my store-bought smile, they love the shades, they love that thing. We’re on the last one standing between them and the Supreme Court putting a GoPro in their uterus. They love it. Watch those babies spelunk out of there. I’m serious!”

Again, watch the whole thing at the top of the page.