Here’s Your First Look at the Incredibly Loud 2024 Grammys Stage | Photos

The first images of the stage for the 66th annual Grammy Awards have been released, and if you have a pair of sunglasses, we suggest you grab them now.

The inspiration for the stage is the gold-plated gramophone statuette that winners receive at the annual ceremony. A 20-foot-tall gramophone is at the stage’s center — with the bell facing the audience — surrounded by 750 LED tiles. Nominees will sit in the pink-colored seating area directly in front of the stage. Meanwhile viewers at home might spend some time tinkering with their TV’s color settings, but we assure you nothing is broken.

You can see what the stage looks like in all its, uh, gold-pink-brass glory at the top of the page and below, right now.

Thoughts?

Executive Producers Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins explained, “We are so thrilled with the stunning Grammy Awards stage design and nominee seating area designed by Julio Himede and his team at Yellow Studios.”

Julio Himede said of the team’s design, “I am honored to unveil Yellow Studio’s modern and bold approach to this year’s Grammy Awards stage. Our design pays homage to the long legacy of the show and celebrates the making of music with a 20-foot-tall monumental gramophone at center stage. The grand circular shape will crown the winning artists and commemorate their achievements.”

This is the third year in a row that Yellow Studios has designed the stage for the event. In 2023 the studio partnered with Refik Anadol to produce an AI-created “Machine Hallucinations” stage; in 2022, the studio’s stage was inspired by musical instruments.

Presenters for the 66th Grammy Awards include Oprah, Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Samara Joy, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Meryl Streep, Mark Ronson, and more. Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, and Olivia Rodrigo are among those who are slated to perform.

The Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah and will air live on Sunday, Feb. 4, on CBS. The show begins at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.