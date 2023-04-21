On Thursday night’s “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert ribbed hard on Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ struggle to lay the groundwork for a 2024 presidential campaign.

While the divisive, far-right politician has yet to formally announce a bid for the Republican ticket, he did take a trip up to Washington, D.C. this week to, as Colbert said, “try to get Republican lawmakers to endorse him up there.” The late night host said that those meetings appeared to go about as well as expected.

“The DeSantis charm worked its magic right away,” Colbert quipped, later adding that DeSantis “continues to maintain his campaign promise to be 100% unlikeable.”

"DeSantis is not only losing support, he's getting publicly humiliated at it," Colbert said in his monologue, kicking off a segment on the governor.

The tweet in question, posted Tuesday, reads, “Today, after careful consideration and a positive meeting with Governor DeSantis, I have decided to endorse President @realDonaldTrump for 2024. I look forward to fighting alongside him to reclaim our country from the leftist forces trying to destroy it.”

Colbert couldn’t contain his glee.

“Ohhhh, damn! Ron, are you a history book in Florida because you just got burned!” he quipped, as the live studio audience hooted and hollered at the punchline.

Colbert added that in his continued campaign promise “to be 100% unlikeable,” DeSantis also this week announced an expansion of his controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill — the bill that started his very public legal battle with The Walt Disney Company.

“At his request yesterday, Florida expanded their Don’t Say Gay policy through 12th grade,” Colbert explained. “This expansion of intolerance bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity unless required by existing state standards or as part of reproductive health instruction. That means the only place students can discuss these topics will be sex ed.”

The riff continued with Colbert slapping on his best impression of the “angriest gym teacher” who’ll inevitably be teaching these courses.

For that and more, watch Colbert’s full “Late Show” monologue in the video above.