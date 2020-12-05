Colbert Drops ‘Star Wars’ Take on ‘Cheers’ Theme to Celebrate ‘Obi-Wan’ Filming in Boston (Video)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” hasn’t aired new episodes on Friday much this year, but they did one this week. As is usually the case with his Friday monologues — which they typically shoot back-to-back with their Thursday episodes — Colbert didn’t get too topical, instead focusing on fun stuff. Such as the news that the second live-action “Star Wars” show, which will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi, will start filming in Boston in the new year.

“Boston, really? Is this show about Obi-Wan Kenobi or his cousin from Southie, Obi-Sean Kenobi?” Colbert joked, before slipping into an exaggerated Boston accent for some “Star Wars” humor. “‘Look, ya helmet’s wicked pissa but these aren’t the droids you’re looking for. Now I gotta go park the Death Star on Alderaan and use the Fahce! I’m your fahthuh!’

“That was a perfect Boston accent, no letters. Maybe the old Jedi’s been Irish the whole time, and the correct spelling was name is ‘O’biwan.'”

Colbert went on like this for a while.

“But the setting, in Boston, might prove a little challenging because according to the show’s description the show is set on Tatooine, a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns. So the scenery around Uncle Owen’s moisture farm’s gonna look a little different this time,” Colbert said, as an image appeared of one of those little domed buildings from Tatooine in the middle of the street next to Fenway Park.

Colbert went on: “I’ll tell you this, though. I’m excited to hear Yoda say this. ‘Suck, the Yankees do.’ So, the new show is undoubtedly gonna have a touch of Boston flavor. In fact, we have a sneak preview of the opening credits.”

At Colbert’s prompt, “The Late Show” pulled up a video in which we were treated to a “Star Wars”-themed version of the theme song from the Boston-set sitcom “Cheers.” But instead of “You wanna go where everybody knows your name,” this version went like: “You wanna go where everybody’s got weird names.”

Here’s the new lyrics: “Hiding away in the outer rim takes everything you’ve got. Taking a break from all those Jedi and your garbage can robot. Wouldn’t you like to go to space? Sometimes you wanna go where everybody has weird names. Not have to face that friend you maimed. You wanna go where people know that troopers have terrible aim. You wanna go where everybody’s got weird names.”

You can watch all of the monologue from Friday night’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — which includes this Obi-Wan “Cheers” near the end — in the video embedded up at the top of this article.