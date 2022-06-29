“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” mocked the Supreme Court on Wednesday night in what has become the lay-up shot of the late-night lineup.

In the latest edition of “Late Show” fake news alerts, Billy Bob Thornton’s Coach Gaines of “Friday Night Lights” fame appeared as an acid-pushing guru who has found the light and hopes to help his players see it with the separation of church and state no longer standing in his way.

The segment began with a news reader from “CBS Evening News” host Norah O’Donnell, breaking down Monday’s ruling from the Supreme Court in which they voted 6-3 in favor of a Washington state high school football coach who was fired for praying on the sideline.

“The latest ruling from the conservative-majority court further narrows the separation between church and state,” O’Donnell said to finish off the reader before the “Friday Night Lights” satire kicks off.

“Gather ’round, ya’ll,” Odessa Permian coach Gary Gaines said as he prepares his players for a dramatic locker-room speech in a voiceover that sounds more like the “The Right Stuff” narration of an echo-chambered Levon Helm.

It’s only a rare miss from the geniuses behind “The Late Show” fake news alerts.

“Most of you have heard about the ruling from the Supreme Court, that a coach has the constitutional right to express his religious views around his players. Now, me? I’m a member of the Temple of the True Inner Light. It’s not one you’ve heard of,” the Thornton voiceover said before he pauses to good dramatic effect, as coaches often do.

But few coaches have ever gone where Gaines goes next, so maybe “The Right Stuff” is apt.

“It’s about shrooms. And how psychedelics such as DMT, LSD and other hallucinogenics are the true flesh of God. And when we ingest them, we are touched by his light and spiritually awoken,” the “Late Show” voiceover said.

“Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett have decided I can push these beliefs onto your impressionable minds. Which is why I filled the Gatorade coolers with ayahuasca,” Gaines said, referring to the South American plant-based hallucinogen.

The segment then turns to psychedelics for effect, as the sounds and images of a howling wolf hand off to the wise, hallucinated figure of Coach Gaines as a green alien.

Watch the segment in full at the top of this post to see how “The Late Show” bit ends.