Colbert Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim US Is Heading for Civil War on Its Own: ‘You’re the Chief Spokesperson!’ (Video)

Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene swears she isn’t calling for a civil war every time she calls for red states to secede from the US, but Stephen Colbert isn’t buying it. According to the “Late Show” host, Greene is “the chief spokesperson for civil war” at this point.

On Monday, Greene tweeted “We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.” And Colbert is pretty sure he knows who “everyone” is.

“‘Yes, everyone I talk to says this. Me, my gun, the crazy screaming lady who lives in the mirror and will never stop crying, someone should take away her gun,'” Colbert sneeringly mimicked.

Of course, following her tweet, Greene has gone on a small press tour, claiming in each interview that a “national divorce” isn’t actually call for civil war. During an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday, she touted the same argument, but added that the country is “going that direction” anyway.

“Because you’re pushing it that direction!” Colbert shot back. “You’re the chief spokesperson for civil war! This is like Sir Mix-a-Lot saying ‘The last thing my anaconda wants is buns, huns. But it’s going in that direction.'”

According to Greene, a national divorce would actually be a means of “making state rights and state power a lot stronger than it is right now.” And for that, Colbert is pretty sure the congresswoman has a basis to work with.

“Yes, it’s like Abraham Lincoln famously said, ‘A house divided against itself is actually a lot stronger than it is right now! Vaccines have microchips!'” he mocked. “People don’t remember that. People don’t remember that he was against the microchips, because microchips.”

You can watch Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.