Colbert Mocks MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell After Receiving 4 Votes for RNC Chair: ‘That Actually Seems a Bit High’ (Video)

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert took aim at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during Monday night’s monologue after he failed to defeat incumbent chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in the Republican National Committee election over the weekend.

“In the run-up to Friday’s vote, Lindell claimed that he called every member of the RNC and bragged sometimes I talked for three to four hours to one person,” Colbert said before going into an impression of Lindell. “I do most of the talking. Occasionally, they’ll ask a question like 9-1-1 what’s your emergency?”

McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term, winning 111 of the total 167 votes cast.

“I would say congratulations, but its a horrible job and I do not like you,” Colbert quipped.

Primary challenger Harmeet Dhillon won 51 votes, while Lindell received just four votes.

“Four, really? Not 4%? Four, that actually seems a bit high,” Colbert joked.

He proceeded to ask to see who voted for Lindell before showing a picture of four pillows with mustaches and googly eyes.

“That checks out,” he added.

Following her win, McDaniel had Dhillon and Lindell join her onstage and told committee members: “We heard you, grassroots. We know. We heard Harmeet; we heard Mike Lindell… [W]ith us united and all of us joining together, the Democrats are going to hear us in 2024.”

Dhillon told reporters after the vote that she’s “committed to healing and coming together with folks, but at the end of the day, if our party is perceived as totally out of touch with the grassroots — which I think some may take away from this outcome — we have some work to do.”

