Stephen Colbert began his Tuesday monologue by declaring “it’s a great day to be me, because I am not Donald Trump. That guy has problems.”

Specifically, Colbert explained, problems related to deceased billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“First of all, the Jeffrey Epstein scandal,” Colbert said before pausing to look into a different camera, “just won’t kill itself.” This is of course a reference to Epstein’s 2019 death by an apparent suicide while in prison awaiting trial.

Colbert then noted how Senator Dick Durbin recently asserted that in March, more than 1,000 FBI agents were ordered to go over all Epstein-related documents in the government’s possession and flag any and all references to Trump.

“That is a suspiciously Herculean effort,” Colbert quipped, before noting that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has adjourned the House of Representatives until September in order to prevent a vote on releasing Epstein documents to the public.

But Colbert didn’t blame “Trump allies for being scared here, because the more we know about Trump’s relationship with Epstein, the more we wish we didn’t. According to court records. Trump flew on Epstein’s plane at least seven times. Now that doesn’t mean he did anything illegal, but it’s not a great look whethe mn you fly on the pedophiles plane enough times to earn Diamond Pervert Status.”

Colbert continued on this topic, at one point referencing the recently resurfaced interview Trump did with Howard Stern where he had an eyebrow-raising response when asked what his minimum sexual age limit is. Then, rejecting Trump’s claims to have not been very close to Jeffrey Epstein, Colbert joked, “it would be easier to accept Sir Mix-a-Lot releasing ‘I never visited big butt Island.’”

Colbert also threw shade on Trump’s recent accusations against Barack Obama, and also touched on other topics. You can watch the whole monologue below: