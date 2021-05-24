Colbert Presents Movie Villains Who Oppose Jan 6 Commission Like Republicans (Video)

For the cold open gag on Monday’s “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert mocked the latest bad faith way some Republicans are trying to stop the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, by imagining famous movie villains trying the same trick for their crimes.

So on Sunday, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt claims that his opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the attempt, incited by Donald Trump to overthrow the government, is due to the timing. Specifically, he said on “Fox News Sunday” that “I think it’s too early to create a commission, and I believe Republicans in the Senate will decide that it’s too early to create that commission.” Blunt argued that commissions in the past began much later and predictably, also said he thinks right now we need to “move on” instead of trying to figure out what happened.

The gag on Monday’s “The Late Show” began with clip of Blunt’s blather, followed by a narrator explaining that Blunt wasn’t the first person to argue that “it’s too early to form a commission.” And then came the movie villains.

First, it was Darth Vader in “Return of the Jedi,” appearing to tell Luke Skywalker: “It is much too early to form a commission on who created the Death Star. Facts are still coming out, Let’s give it time.”

Up next was Hannibal Lecter from “The Silence of the Lambs,” who said: “Who knows who ate who? But I do know that it’s too early to investigate this crime. Other cannibalistic murders were investigated much, much later. Why would we rush into this? By the way, you look delicious.”

Next it was Scar from “The Lion King”: “Oh why do we need yet another commission investigating who murdered Mufasa? Can’t we just let dead things lie, or in this case, lion?“

And finally, it was the chest-bursting form of the alien from “Alien,” who said: “OK, let’s not just start stabbing the first thing that pops out of someone’s chest. Let’s wait and gather evidence. Now, if you’ll excuse me I’m going to go grow indestructible and eat the rest of you. Make space great again!”

Watch the whole thing below: