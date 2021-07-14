Colbert Remixes Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ to Be About Biden and China (Video)

Stephen Colbert kicked off Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show” by reminding everyone of a song we all loved 6 years ago — courtesy of a parody that commented on some recent Joe Biden-related news.

We don’t know about the joke, but we can report that the song still owns.

So to understand the gag, first earlier Wednesday it was reported that the Biden administration is interested in establishing an emergency line of direct communication with the Chinese government. This would of course be similar to the so-called red phone connecting the US and Soviet governments during the Cold War. You know, for if there’s some kind of huge, potentially earth-destroying crisis happening that needs to be sorted out.

It remains to be seen if such a thing comes to pass, but for the cold open gag on “The Late Show,” Colbert talked about it with a parody of Drake’s 2015 hit “Hotline Bling.” In the clip, the song is reimagined as a plea from Biden to China to communicate more openly. In the end, Biden finally receives a call from China’s leader, Xi Jinping. Unfortunately, it’s a crank call, which prompts Biden to launch drone strikes. Whoops.

We can’t say for sure if the joke lands, but 6 years later Drake’s song sure does. Watch the full clip below: