Colbert Showcases All the Times Herschel Walker Didn’t Lie in 1-Second-Long Compilation (Video)

Like most late night shows, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” tapes in the afternoon, so it was impossible for Stephen Colbert to know for sure that Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker would lose his bid to unseat Democrat Raphael Warnock.

But, as it happens, Walker did in fact lose to Warnock just hours after “The Late Show” taped its Tuesday episode. Which made the gag Colbert used for the cold open even funnier. In short, Colbert put together a compilation video of every truthful statement Walker made during the campaign — and it lasted just one second.

If that surprises you, it shouldn’t, because Walker’s campaign was defined by constant lying. He lied about his background and job history. He lied about his education. He lied about his ties to law enforcement. And of course, Walker repeatedly lied about secret children, and his views on abortion. Here’s a fun read of just a fraction of the brazen lies he told, in case you’re curious.

Anyway, back to Colbert. The cold open began, as it always does, with a supercut of news programs setting up the premise. It included a moment where Walker, speaking about his opponent Warnock, said “my integrity is a lot better than his, my honesty is a lot better than his, I’ve been transparent, he has not.” Which is laughable because, as we said, Walker lied constantly.

So then the Colbert cold open clip promised “a compilation of Herschel Walker being honest and transparent.”

“I’m not that smart,” Walker says in a brief clip. Then the compilation ends.

“This has been, ‘a compilation of Herschel Walker being honest and transparent,'” the clip concludes. Comedy. And you can watch the whole thing above now.

And of course, if you get a little depressed by how brazenly dishonest Walker is, remember that he lost.