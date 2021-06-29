Colbert Shows the Sound Financial Advice ‘Rudy’ Gets After NCAA’s Court Defeat (Video)

One of the brighter spots of news in the last week or so was the richly deserved defeat the Supreme Court handed to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). And for the cold open on the latest “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert imagined how that might change things for student athletes with a parody of “Rudy.”

So first, in case you’re just catching up, last week the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the NCAA’s prohibition against even modest payments to student athletes was a violation of anti-trust laws and struck it down. This has potentially huge implications, as the NCAA is under increasing pressure to stop standing in the way of student athletes making money when the organization rakes in billions from their unpaid labor.

While we’re not yet at the point where student athletes can make millions off their likeness or through other avenues, already the NCAA is considering sweeping changes that would make it possible. Which brings us to “The Late Show.”

The gag began with, as usual, some news clips explaining the situation. Then came the gag, where the dialogue from a crucial scene in the 1993 sports movie “Rudy” is overdubbed with new lines in which the coach gives the Notre Dame football team some extremely important financial advice.

“When you walk out onto those hallowed grounds today, the only thing you should be thinking about is dolla dolla bills. When you accumulate income, heed these words: No one, and I mean no one, is ever happy that they bought a boat,” the coach says.

“A boat is a hole in the water that you throw money into. Say, ‘hey, I’ve got 25 grand to spend.’ And then there’s repairs, storage fees, cleaning, insurance. All of a sudden you have to come out of retirement to coach at a school that doesn’t have a lake within 30 miles,” the coach continues.

Then a priest comes out and says: “In the words of our Lord, rent the boat.”

Watch the whole thing below now: