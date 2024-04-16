Stephen Colbert wants to get “Late Show” fans assigned jury duty on Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial in Manhattan.

Following the first day of the historic trial — which kicked off with jury selection and ended in dozens of jurors being dismissed for partiality — the late night host jokingly told his audience to stop cheering for the trial because “we need you to get picked for jury duty.”

“The official name of the trial is The People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump. The people of the state of New York — that’s us!” Colbert said excitedly, to enthusiastic cheers from his studio audience. “I know you’re excited, but don’t cheer too loud. We need you to get picked for jury duty.”

Monday saw over half the group of 96 potential jurors raise their hands to admit that they could not remain impartial to Trump, which granted them immediate dismissal by the judge. No jurors were successfully found on Monday.

Colbert also poked fun at some other aspects of the trial’s first day, such as Trump appearing to fall asleep at the beginning of the trial.

“Reporters noticed that Trump appeared to nod off a few times, his mouth going slack and his head drooping onto his chest,” the host said. “In fact, his lawyer passed him notes for several minutes before Trump appeared to jolt awake and notice them. ‘Oh my god, I was having the most terrible dream that I had to read something. Oh no, that dream was real, but if it’s real then where’s the hamburger with boobs?’”

He also joked that one day, parents would be very careful in how they explain the historic moment to their children since it involves porn star Stormy Daniels.

“There was a president who met a special actress for let’s say grown-up movies at a celebrity golf event and invited her over for a playdate because his wife was too busy to play because she had a new baby, and the actress gave him a friendly pat on the bottom with a magazine about money with his photo on it,” Colbert said cautiously with his glasses tipped down his nose. “And then they shared a special unprotected hug. Then he gave her a present so she wouldn’t tell anyone that his bathing suit area was shaped like Toad from Mario Kart.”

