Colbert Gives Republican Infighting a ‘Housewives’ Twist: The ‘Real House Members of Capitol Hill’ (Video)

Up on The Hill, there’s always drama, but some of the latest infighting among Republican members of Congress has proven ripe enough for late night mocking.

On Wednesday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” host Stephen Colbert opened his show by turning the back and forth between Nancy Mace and members like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert into a “Real Housewives” parody, which he titled “Real House Members of Capitol Hill.”

Opening just like a “Real Housewives” episode, with intros for the women that were exactly like an episode of the Bravo series, the “Late Show” had fun in video form with all the recent headline-making goings on.

“I filled out paperwork to legally adopt Kyle Rittenhouse,” a parody performer said for Boebert’s introduction.

Another parody voice said for Taylor Greene: “Algebra is a Muslim plot I don’t understand.”

For Mace, who made headlines when she criticized Boebert for anti-Muslim comments, which prompted Taylor Greene to call Mace “trash” on Twitter, her “Housewives”-style introduction showed her photo with the tagline, “I’ve never heard of me either.”

Watch the whole sketch above.