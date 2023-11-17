Just incase Dylan and Cole Sprouse forgot they have an important dinner to make on Thursday night, fans of their series “The Suite Life on Deck” were eager to remind them.

A meme of the two at-the-time youngster actors began making the rounds earlier in the week, finally leading to Cole acknowledging the reservation on Thursday, posting to his Instagram story a screen recording of his exploding notifications pinging him about the show.

The reference in question is a throwback all the way to the first season of “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” spin-off where Zack and Cody, played by the Sprouse brothers, attempt to make a reservation at a Chef Gigi restaurant in Rome. In the episode, the hostess tells the two, “I can squeeze you in at 7:30 … on Nov. 16, 2023.”

Pop Based shared the clip in question early Wednesday morning.

15 years ago Zack and Cody made a restaurant reservation for today, November 16, 2023.



Fans have also commented on Dylan’s most recent Instagram post to remind him of the all-important reservation … despite the fact that the post has nothing to do with the show that launched the brothers to stardom.

One commenter, realkxmo, wrote, “Do you still feel like Italian? Because your table is ready.”

