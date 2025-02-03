Colin Cowherd Takes Sick Day Live on Air | Video

Mavericks fans are not the only people getting sick to their stomachs talking about the Luka Dončić trade to the Lakers. The same goes for FS1 star Colin Cowherd, who, just minutes into his show on Monday, had to take a sick day.

“Folks, I’m going to take a break,” Cowherd said, cutting short his opening segment on the blockbuster Dončić-Anthony Davis trade from this past weekend. “I’m getting very, very sick, very, very quickly.”

You can see the moment he exited below, via Awful Announcing’s X account:

Colin Cowherd had to leave his show during the first segment, hopefully he feels better soon. pic.twitter.com/qkqBZldc98 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2025

His show, “The Herd With Colin Cowherd,” then took about a 9-minute commercial break. When it returned, co-host Jason McIntyre was in Cowherd’s seat.

“They had to go to the bullpen. Colin [is] not feeling great,” McIntyre told the audience. “Big weekend in Chicago, he’s back, and now he’s just chilling out right now in his dressing room — hopefully back tomorrow. So I’ll step in now and take the baton.”

“The Herd,” beyond airing live on FS1, simulcasts nationally on the Fox Sports Radio network.

A few minutes later, the official X account for the show posted, “Colin is doing OK.” The account added that the host was “under the weather” and thanked fans for their concern, without offering any other details. You can see if Cowherd makes a comeback on Tuesday, when his show starts at noon ET.