Comedy Central has set the dates for the lineup of “The Daily Show” and its first five guest hosts.

The first fives shows will be led by Leslie Jones (Jan. 17), Wanda Sykes (Jan. 23), D.L. Hughley (Jan. 30), Chelsea Handler (Feb. 6) and Sarah Silverman (Feb. 13). Dates for Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn and Marlon Wayans are also forthcoming.

The new dates come nearly a month after former “The Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah, made his exit after hosting the show for seven years.

“As we enter Trevor’s final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions,“ said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks, in a statement back in December. “Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team.”

“The Daily Show” is set to return on Jan. 17.