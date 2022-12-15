Trevor Noah to Host Grammy Awards for 3rd Straight Year

Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is returning as master of ceremonies for the 65th annual Grammy Awards this February.

The announcement marks the third consecutive time that the Emmy-Award winning comedian will host the festivities, a distinction also held by rapper-actor LL Cool J.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. It will also stream live and be on demand on Paramount+.

Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul.”

Following closely behind is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven nominations, and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill with six nominations each.

The Grammys will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner. Noah will also serve as a producer.

Before hosting musics biggest night, Noah will head out for his Off the Record world tour in January, with shows planned in 28 U.S. cities, Europe and his native South Africa.