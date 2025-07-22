Comic-Con 2025: TheWrap’s Guide to the Best Parties in San Diego

While most of the movie studios are skipping Comic-Con, the party scene seems to be unaffected this year as SDCC’s signature parties and brand activations are back in full force.

The top bashes like Entertainment Weekly’s annual Saturday night party and Fandom’s annual Thursday party return, along with other mainstays like IGN and Den of Geek.

Here is TheWrap’s guide to the key bashes at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, which kicks off Wednesday, July 23 with Preview Night and continues through Sunday, July 27. And yes, we’ll be updating this list as new parties and activations are announced.

Wednesday, July 23

Paramount+ The Lodge : Paramount+ is bringing The Lodge back to the Gaslamp Quarter for its third consecutive year — this time with its biggest, boldest and most immersive fan experience yet. From Wednesday, July 23 through Sunday, July 27, fans can step inside the interactive takeover at Happy Does Bar. (Happy Does Bar – 340 Fifth Ave., no SDCC badge required)

: Paramount+ is bringing The Lodge back to the Gaslamp Quarter for its third consecutive year — this time with its biggest, boldest and most immersive fan experience yet. From Wednesday, July 23 through Sunday, July 27, fans can step inside the interactive takeover at Happy Does Bar. (Happy Does Bar – 340 Fifth Ave., no SDCC badge required) McFarlane Toys SDCC VIP Event: Join McFarlane Toys on the Deck655 rooftop patio for an evening of exclusive first-looks at upcoming releases from McFarlane Toys. (8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Deck655 – 655 W Broadway, Invitation only)

Thursday, July 24

South Park Experience at SDCC : Step into the world of “South Park” with interactive photo moments, screenings of fan-favorite episodes and behind-the-scenes content, exclusive giveaways, merch, cosplay contests, trivia, karaoke and more. (9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Quartyard – 1301 Market St.)

: Step into the world of “South Park” with interactive photo moments, screenings of fan-favorite episodes and behind-the-scenes content, exclusive giveaways, merch, cosplay contests, trivia, karaoke and more. (9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Quartyard – 1301 Market St.) FX’s “Alien: Earth” The Wreckage Activation: Guests are invited to explore the mysterious debris of the USCSS Maginot to unearth new details from the highly anticipated upcoming series from creator Noah Hawley, inspired by the acclaimed feature film franchise. The experience will feature various interactive thrills and never-before-seen alien specimens. Guests can visit “The Wreckage” during the day to explore new areas of the USCSS Maginot or brave a terrifying mission at “The Wreckage: Code Red” once the sun goes down. (11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hilton Bayfront Lawn – 1 Park Blvd.)

Friday, July 25

IGN SDCC PARTY Presented by “One Piece”” The IGN SDCC 2025 After Party Presented by “One Piece” will take place on Friday, July 25 at the rooftop of the San Diego Hard Rock Hotel. The event will be 21+ and feature a live DJ, trading card giveaways, photo ops, appearances by One Piece mascots and a special guest appearance by Colleen Clinkenbeard, the English voice of Monkey D. Luffy. (Float at the Hard Rock Hotel – 207 5th Ave. 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Invitation only.)

Saturday, July 26