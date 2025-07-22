At San Diego Comic-Con, Funko Partners With Talent for Motion Picture & Television Fund Auction

At this year’s San Diego Comic Con, toy brand Funko is teaming with the Motion Picture & Television Fund to turn some of your favorite celebrities and creators into Funko Pop! Yourself figures. Those figures will then be auctioned off, to raise money to benefit the MPTF’s mission of supporting members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services, offering temporary financial assistance and case management.

Those attending the EW Studio at San Diego Comic Con will create their reference figures, and some talent will sign their Funko Pop! Yourself boxes that will feature an exclusive MPTF, EW and Funko sticker to indicate the “One-of-One” campaign. Funko promises that “there’s no other Pop! like this one in the world!”

According to Funko, they will later utilize “on-site photos of the talent with their ‘One-of-One’ figure,” with the auction featuring the signed Funko Pop! Yourself replicas. The auction will benefit the 100-year-old MPTF. The organization, according to the official statement “relies on the next generation of Hollywood to sustain its second century of service, which is why this collaboration is so important. Through Funko Pop! Yourself and MPTF, pop culture meets purpose—one collectible at a time.”

The MPTF mission statement is that it “supports our entertainment community in living and aging well, with dignity and purpose and in helping each other in times of need.” And if you need another exclusive Funko figure, at least this one will go to a good cause.

The Funko Pop! Yourself initiative has been a staple of Funko’s flagship Hollywood store and director James Gunn and his wife Jennifer Holland used Funko Pop! Yourself figures as their wedding cake toppers when the pair got married in September 2022.