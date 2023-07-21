‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Voice Actor Yuri Lowenthal Calls for Strike Solidarity in SDCC Hall H Panel

Hollywood’s first double strike since 1960 didn’t go ignored on Thursday — at least not in the Hall H panel for “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” video game. Before the conversation could even get started, the game’s star Yuri Lowenthal made sure to address the elephant in the room, and voice support for those striking.

Of course, Lowenthal first got the room roaring with his entrance. As he and his fellow “Spider-Man” voices and creators took the stage, Lowenthal hopped up onto the table and started dancing. More specifically, he started doing Tobey Maguire’s infamous moves from “Spider-Man 3.”

But, as things got underway and he was properly introduced, Lowenthal paused the moderator’s hype efforts to address the biggest issue surrounding the convention (and every other corner of the entertainment world).

The actor first reminded the audience that he and the others on the panel were able to appear at SDCC to promote “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” because the game is part of SAG-AFTRA’s contract with video game companies. As such, it isn’t struck work.

“But that might not always be the case,” he said, expressing full solidarity with the “brothers and sisters” currently on picket lines.

Lowenthal also urged the crowd to attend “AI in Entertainment: The Performer’s Perspective,” the panel slated for Saturday morning, which is set to focus on an issue that became one of the single biggest reasons both WGA and the actors’ guild went on strike.

From there, the panel focused solely on the game, set to release this Fall. You can watch the first footage of the game’s story below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: new story trailer, first details on Venom, and more revealed by Insomniac at San Diego Comic Con.



Web-heads, swing this way: https://t.co/YVafuAvxfY pic.twitter.com/5yGBbq2sjw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 20, 2023

The game brings in several familiar faces, according to its creators, including Harry Osbourne and J. Jonah Jameson.

Set about nine to 10 months after the events of “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” the third game in the series will follow Peter as he attempts to “heal the world.”

Naturally, things go wrong when a certain symbiote comes into play. According to Nadji Jeter, who voices Miles Morales, fans will “be surprised, you’re gonna be shocked, you’re gonna be on your feet” and more.