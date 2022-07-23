‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Will Feature ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Crossover

Two current “Star Trek” shows will be joining forces in 2023 for a crossover that defies imagination, time… and also format. During the “Star Trek Universe” San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel on Saturday, it was announced that Season 2 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will include a crossover with the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

Which, if you’ve watched both shows you’ll know, is a GREAT idea.

“Strange New Worlds” star Anson Mount announced the news during the show’s portion of the panel, which was of course interrupted by “Lower Deck” stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid.

“You’ll see an extremely buff, two-dimensional version of me,” Mount quipped onstage.

The episode, featuring both live action and animation, follow Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Quaid) from the 24th Century’s U.S.S. Cerritos as they end up joining the U.S.S. Enterprise of the 23rd Century.

Directed by “Star Trek: The Next Generation” co-star-turned-director Jonathan Frakes, it will stream on Paramount plus at some point when “Strange New Worlds” returns in 2023.

Of course, “Star Trek: Lower Decks” returns in August, many months ahead of Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds” — which is to say, is there any chance we’ll get a preview of the crossover then? Please at least give us a holodeck simulation of cool Space Uncle Christopher Pike.

Paul Wesley, who plays Kirk, was also on the panel and celebrating his birthday, so the team behind the show brought him out a Kirk-shaped cake to enjoy.

Paul Wesley onstage at Comic-Con 2022 (TheWrap)

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” follows the years Christopher Pike commanded the Enterprise before Kirk. It stars Mount as Pike alongside Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. It also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. RIP, Hemmer.