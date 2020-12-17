More than 30 years after the original “Coming to America,” Eddie Murphy has finally taken the crown as King Akeem in the long-awaited sequel “Coming 2 America,” and boy is he happy to be back in New York.

In a set of new images released for the film, we see the newly crowned Akeem back in Queens donning a New York Mets jacket and all sorts of tourist memorabilia, as well as revisiting his old haunts like the barbershop alongside Arsenio Hall, who reprises his role as Akeem’s trusted confidante Semmi.

We also get first looks at James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and Garcelle Beauvais returning for the sequel. “Coming 2 America” has an impressive cast that also includes Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy. Here’s the full synopsis of the film:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Craig Brewer directs “Coming 2 America,” and the film is opening from Amazon Studios on March 5. It was originally meant to be a theatrical release from Paramount this Christmas, but will now debut on streaming early next spring.

See the first images of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and more below. And check out the eye-grabbing garb, courtesy of “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter.