‘Coming 2 America’ Trailer: See Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem… and the Barber… and a Fat Rocker (Video)

Amazon dropped the trailer for “Coming 2 America” Tuesday, featuring Eddie Murphy reprising his iconic role as Prince Akeem from “Coming to America” — actually, that’s King Akeem now — and taking on a few other parts you’ll remember from the 1988 comedy, plus some new ones.

And not to be outdone, Murphy’s “Coming to America” co-star Arsenio Hall — who is back as Akeem’s trusted confidante, Semmi — is also playing multiple roles again.

Per Amazon, “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

Watch the trailer above to see Murphy as the royal Akeem, the old barber he played in “Coming to America,” an overweight rock-and-roll musician character, plus a few more parts. Oh, and don’t forget Hall’s many hilarious costume changes, too.

The “Coming to America” sequel, which was originally meant to be a theatrical release from Paramount this Christmas, launches March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Along with Murphy and Hall, “Coming 2 America” stars a mix of returning characters and newcomers, including Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Garcelle Beauvais and Bella Murphy.

Based on characters created by Murphy, the screenplay for the “Coming to America” sequel film was written by Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield from a story by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew. Craig Brewer directed “Coming 2 America,” which is produced by Kevin Misher and Murphy.

In case you were wondering, all of those beautiful costumes were made by “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter.