‘Euphoria’ Goes Out on Top, ‘The Boroughs’ Climbs to No. 2 on Streaming Chart

The top of the Samba TV weekly Wrap Report streaming chart is in the middle of an intense tug of war between HBO Max and Netflix. Following two weeks of Netflix ruling the roost, HBO Max is back on top this week as audiences tuned in to the series finale of “Euphoria.”

The teen drama first aired seven years ago this month, and while viewers only got three seasons and two specials, the stars of the show, including Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, are now ubiquitous across pop culture.

What’s next in the battle for the top spot as the calendar turns to summer? HBO Max is bringing out one of its biggest hits, as “House of the Dragon” returns on June 21.

“The Boroughs,” on Netflix, rises up to second place this week. The science-fiction mystery set in a retirement community is produced by the brains behind one of Netflix’s other massive hits – the Duffer Brothers, creators of “Stranger Things.”

In third is “Spider-Noir,” Amazon Prime Video’s interesting new angle on the Spider-Man mythos. The series sees Nicholas Cage bring to life a character he voiced in the animated “Spider-Verse” films. All eight episodes of the series dropped on May 27.

That’s followed by “The Crash,” the Netflix true-crime documentary that topped our chart last week. The horrible tale of a car accident that killed two teenagers has gripped audiences for three weeks straight.

Turning back to Prime, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” falls three spots in its second week on the chart.

In sixth is “Cleaner,” a chart debut this week but hardly a new title. The Samuel L. Jackson-led thriller is nearly 20 years old, having been released theatrically in 2007. It’s the latest in a long line of old titles given new life after being added to the Netflix library.

“Your Friends & Neighbors” stays steady in seventh this week. Apple TV+’s dark comedy will air its second season finale on June 5.

The rest of the chart belongs to debuts, starting with a pair from Netflix. “Ladies First,” in eighth, sees Sacha Baron Cohen as a chauvinistic ladies’ man who finds the tables turned when he wakes up in a parallel world defined by a matriarchal society.

“The Four Seasons” is in ninth, as the comedy returns for a second season of tracking married couples as they navigate the ups and downs of midlife while on their quarterly vacations.

“The Many Lives of Benjamin Kyle” bookends the chart this week for HBO Max. The docuseries digs into the backstory of an alleged amnesiac who was found naked and alone in 2004, and takes some interesting turns as it tries to uncover whether the man really forgot everything, or if he is hiding something.

It was a transition week on linear this week, with many premier titles having wrapped for the summer. The “2026 American Music Awards” tops the chart, followed by five episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” and three of “Jeopardy!”

“Marshals,” on CBS, is the lone scripted series to squeak in, although the May 31 airing was a repeat after the show wrapped its season a week earlier.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.