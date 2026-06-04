‘Euphoria’ Wraps Up With 8.7 Million Viewers for Season 3 Finale

HBO’s “Euphoria” went out with a ratings bang.

The Season 3 finale, which became a series finale upon Sam Levinson’s confirmation the show was wrapping up, drummed up 8.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max, according to live-plus-three-day viewership figures from Warner Bros. Discovery.

That’s up slightly from the Season 3 premiere, which scored 8.5 million viewers in the U.S., which outpaced the Season 2 premiere by 44%. For comparison, the Season 2 finale scored 6.6 million live-plus-same-day viewers, which marked a series-high viewership across all platforms at the time.

Overall, Season 3 is averaging 25 million global viewers — and is on track to keep growing — marking a 17% increase over the previous season’s audience of 21.5 million viewers.

The Season 3 finale also ranked as the season’s most-discussed episode across social platforms, up roughly 140% than the season premiere.

While there was speculation regarding whether Season 3 would be the last installment, creator Sam Levinson confirmed the show would, in fact, come to an end with Season 3, in an interview with NYT’s Popcast published Sunday, turning the season finale into a series finale.

After killing off Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs in the penultimate episode, the series finale saw its lead character, Zendaya’s Rue, die as well after taking fentanyl-laced pills given to her by Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), leading to a revenge arc for Ali (Colman Domingo) to bring down Alamo.

“It just felt like the honest ending,” Levinson said in a post-episode look inside the Season 3 finale that played after the episode. “The honest ending is people like Rue don’t make it.”

“Euphoria” Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on HBO Max.