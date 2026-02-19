‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Teaser Sets Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Next Move: ‘The Moment You Become Queen’

“House of the Dragon” Season 3 is almost here — and fans have finally gotten a first look.

HBO released a teaser for the third season of the “Game of Thrones” spin-off, set to air in June. The trailer sets the stage for Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) next move.

The video starts with Rhaenyra outlining her plan: getting Alicent to open the gates to the Red Keep and surrendering to her. But after Alicent is warned that Rhaenyra cannot be trusted, tensions start to grow. The rest of the trailer is filled with scenes of warriors rushing into battle, ships attacking one another on the high seas and lots and lots of fire and dragons. “House of Dragon” Season 3 looks like it’s really capitalizing on its namesake.

“You are the queen of dragons,” Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) tells Rhaenyra. “You have an absolute power within your grasp.”

You can watch the full trailer below:

The trailer comes at a good time for “Game of Thrones” fans. Sunday, HBO will release the final episode of the first season of “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” a more lighthearted half-hour buddy series set in the world of Westeros.

“House of the Dragon” adapts “Fire & Blood,” a prequel novel by George R. R. Martin that fills in some of Westeros’ past. Set around 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” depicts the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that tore House Targaryen apart in a battle for the Iron Throne.

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 ended on something of a cliffhanger for fans, building up to a massive escalation in the Targaryen war. Alicent Hightower attempted to end the war through peace talks with Rhaenyra at Dragonstone. Part of the deal was promising Rhaenyra the death of Alicent’s son Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) in a son-for-a-son trade that would secure Rhaenyra’s throne.

The season ended, however, with the implication that this deal came too late, with a broader war promised for fans in Season 3. Ryan Condal returns as showrunner for the third season, which will premiere eight episodes starting in June.