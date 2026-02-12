‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Claims the Streaming Crown | Chart

Rarely does a streaming title come along with all of the bona fides to make it a surefire hit right out of the gate. Then again, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is no ordinary show.

The HBO Max fantasy drama is the second spinoff from the spectacularly popular “Game of Thrones” franchise. The original show was a ratings bonanza at the end of its run, and its first spinoff, the prequel series “House of the Dragon,” was a steady chart-topper here at the Wrap Report through its first two seasons.

While “Knight” was no slouch, debuting in third place and staying there in its second week, it seemed inevitable that it would ascend the throne. This week, it finally does so, topping the streaming chart in this week’s Samba TV weekly Wrap Report.

While “Knight” finally moved into first place, it was hardly a clear path. The top of this week’s chart is crowded with well-loved contenders, starting with “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which returned for its fourth season. Fans were eagerly awaiting the return of the Netflix legal drama after more than a year between seasons, with 4.6 million households watching the show in the first four days it was available. 19% of households that watched the show binged the entire season within 48 hours, according to Samba data.

Meanwhile, “The Pitt” continues its slow and steady climb, moving up another spot this week into third place. This is the first time that the HBO Max ER drama has cracked the top three, proving the award-season darling is building an audience as its second season chugs along.

Last week’s belle of the ball, “Bridgerton,” falls three spots this week, landing in fourth place. That’s followed by “Fallout,” the Prime Video gaming adaptation that has been a middle-of-the-chart mainstay throughout its second season.

Netflix’s latest true-crime doc, “The Investigation of Lucy Letby,” debuts in sixth place amid outcry over its use of AI deepfakes in telling its story.

Next, we have two titles heading in opposite directions. Prime Video’s “The Wrecking Crew” falls from second all the way to seventh this week, while “The Traitors,” on Peacock, is up two spots, to eighth.

“His & Hers,” on Netflix, is in ninth this week, continuing a strong run for an original miniseries, with five straight weeks in the Top 10.

Finally, closing us out is “Shrinking,” as the Apple TV+ comedy returns for its third season.

The Super Bowl is the main story on linear this week, so most other programming simply gets out of the way. The Samba TV weekly Wrap Report doesn’t track live sports or news programming, so our chart topper is “American Idol” for the second straight week.

That’s followed by “Chicago Med” in second, with “Chicago Fire” not far behind in fourth. Two ABC procedurals land side by side on the chart this week, as “Will Trent” is eighth and “High Potential” is ninth.

“Wheel of Fortune” owns a lot of chart real estate this week, placing as high as third, while “Jeopardy!” closes us out in 10th.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.