‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Continues Its Reign as Netflix’s Top TV Show With 23.4 Million Views in 2nd Week

“Bridgerton” Season 4 continued its reign as Netflix’s most-watched TV series in its second week on the streamer.

The fourth installment of the romance series tallied up 23.4 million views during the week of Feb. 2, staying atop the streamer’s English-language TV top 10 list, where it debuted the week prior. The viewership marks a slight downtick from the previous week, which saw the four-episode Part 1 tally up 39.7 million views.

The new season of “Bridgerton” also pulled past installments into the top 10 list, with Season 1 coming in the No. 5 spot with 3.5 million views and Season 3 landing in the No. 8 spot with 3 million views.

Behind “Bridgerton” Season 4 on the top TV list was “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 4, which tallied up 9 million views in its first week, as well as “His & Hers,” which took the No. 3 spot with 6.2 million views in its fifth week in the top 10 list. Next up was the Valentines edition of “Is It Cake?” which scored 4.3 million views in the No. 4 spot.

Other unscripted series appearing in the top 10 include WWE’s Monday Night Raw for Feb. 2, which took the No. 6 spot with 3.1 million views, as well as “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,” which came next with 3.1 million views.

On the film side, true crime documentary “The Investigation of Lucy Letby” dethroned “The Rip” as the top English-language movie with 12.9 million views, outpacing the 7.4 million views tallied up by “The Rip” in its fourth week on the streamer. Fan-favorite “KPop Demon Hunters” came next with 6.1 million views in its 34th week in the top 10.

Also on the list was “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” with 5 million views, “Sweet Home Alabama” with 4.4 million views, “Overboard” (2018) with 3.5 million views as well as “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” and “Night at the Museum” with 3.2 million views.

Elsewhere, South Korean disaster movie “The Great Flood” moved up to the No. 6 spot in the non-English-language film list, ahead of “The Platform.”