‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Showrunner Assures Fans Any Episodes After Season 3 Would ‘Highly Involve’ George R.R. Martin

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” showrunner Ira Parker has assured fans that “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin will remain heavily involved in the prequel, especially if the series outpaces its source material.

That happened with “Thrones,” which ended up having to venture into unknown territory once it reached its sixth season because the series had caught up with Martin’s published “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels. Most fans have attributed a decline in quality in “GoT” with that unfortunate hurdle. There are, consequently, concerns about the same thing happening with “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Martin has said that he has ideas for more novellas centered around the prequel show’s central characters, Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon V “Egg” Targaryen. He has, however, only published three about Dunk and Egg to date. If “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” continues at its one-novella-per-season pace, that means its fourth season could very well be made before Martin publishes another.

With that in mind, a fan asked Parker during a Reddit AMA on Tuesday about book readers’ concerns that “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will end up following the same rocky path as “Thrones.” The showrunner, for his part, said the plan and situation are not quite the same as they were on the parent series.

“In some ways, we know a lot more about what happens after these three novellas because of all the supporting material,” Parker wrote, in reference to not only details in Martin’s books but also the recorded history of Dunk and Egg’s lives. “So there’s less inherent danger… not no danger, just less.”

“Anything beyond book 3 (if we could ever be so wonderfully lucky) would highly involve George,” the showrunner ultimately promised. When he was asked by a different fan how many seasons he envisions for “Seven Kingdoms” beyond its initial three, Parker responded, “George gave me 10-12 stories in addition to the first 3.”

As of this writing, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” has only been renewed for a second season, which is currently filming and is set to premiere on HBO next year. Any talk about the show’s post-Season 3 future is, therefore, jumping ahead of where HBO and Parker are right now. Given the strong ratings and critical acclaim that its first season has received, though, it is not hard to imagine “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” running for many years.

Based on his response Tuesday, Parker appears intent on leaning on Martin as much as he can if and when that happens. That should come as some comfort to fans, as well as the fact that Parker and Martin’s bond seems to be in a much stronger place right now than the author’s relationship with “House of the Dragon” showrunner Ryan Condal.

Ahead of the “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” premiere in January, Martin called his relationship with Condal “abysmal” and attributed that to a creative falling out the two had around the making of “HotD” Season 2. That show, like “Thrones,” has similarly received criticism from fans for forging its own path and diverging heavily at points from Martin’s source material.

In that same January interview, Martin spoke highly of Parker. “[Ira] is terrific and seems to have the same priorities I do — he’s trying to do something that’s very true to the characters,” the author said. Parker also sang Martin’s praises, remarking at the time, “He’s been lovely. I think of him as a friend now.”